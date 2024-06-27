Kalki 2898 is creating a box office hysteria with Prabhas beasting at the box office, probably with every passing hour. The sci-fi film by Nag Ashwin is already aiming a 100+ crore opening in India in all languages and almost 24 crore in Hindi. But it is the worldwide numbers that might put one at surprise.

Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Opening Worldwide

At the worldwide box office, the mythological biggie that found its footing in a dystopian world has opened at an unbelievable 180 crore. Considering the genre of the film too unknown, this is an immense number for the audience to put their trust on the film.

Prabhas and Deepika Padukone‘s one of the best performances have been applauded by the audiences, and the film has brought in a huge 65 crore overseas, performing brilliantly in North America, the UK, and other territories. The magnum opus also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani, and Kamal Haasan.

Pushed Rajinikanth’s 2.0

Kalki 2898 AD has pushed Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar’s 2.0 at the worldwide top 10 opening day collections. 2.0 opened at 110 crore at the worldwide box office and secured the tenth spot in the list of top openers. With Kalki’s entry 2.0 now stands at number 11 in the list of biggest Indian openers worldwide.

Fails To Beat RRR

Despite the hysteria, Kalki 2898 AD has failed to surpass RRR’s 223 crore opening which is the highest Indian opener globally, followed by Baahubali 2’s 213 crore. Interestingly, out of the top 10 worldwide openers coming from Indian Cinema, five belong to Prabhas.

Check out the opening day collections of Indian Films at the office worldwide.

RRR : 223 crore Baahubali 2: The Conclusion: 213 crore Kalki 2898 AD: 180 crore* KGF Chapter 2: 163 crore Salaar: Part 1: 158 crore Leo: 148.50 crore Adipurush: 140 crore Jawan: 129.60 crore Saaho: 126 crore Animal : 116 crore 2.0: 110 crore Pathaan: 106 crore

Eyeing 300 Crore In Two Days

Currently, looking at the pace of Kalki 2898 AD, the film is expected to grow further over the weekend. But it would also not slow down much and might aim a whopping 300 crore in two days creating history.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Telugu films of 2024 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection Day 1 (Hindi Estimates): Prabhas Beasts With 366% Higher Earning Than His Baahubali Hindi Debut!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News