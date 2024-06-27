Prabhas and Deepika Padukone have finally created a hysteria at the box office with their latest box office release Kalki 2898 AD. While the film is aiming at a three-digit opening in India in all languages, it is already aiming to hit the top performers in Bollywood.

Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection (Hindi)

It was expected that Kalki would destroy 2024’s top spot at the box office in Hindi, which is being owned by Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone‘s Fighter with 24.60 crore. However it seems like Kalki would not destroy this number but miss it by a whisker.

It seems like Kalki 2898 AD at the box office has settled for the second highest-grossing spot for Hindi Films in 2024, and it would be a celebration for Deepika Padukone, ruling the top 2 spots with Fighter and Kalki.

Kalki 2898 AD VS Prabhas’s Hindi Debut

With Kalki 2898 AD’s almost 24 crore opening collection at the box office on day 1, Prabhas has come a long way as compared to his Hindi debut. The superstar made his Hindi debut with Baahubali: The Beginning‘s dubbed version that earned 5.15 crore at the box office.

Nag Ashwin’s science fiction has opened almost 366% higher than Prabhas‘s first Hindi dubbed film – Baahubali, helmed by SS Rajamouli. The film not only established him as a pan-India star but earned him the stature of a global superstar. Baahubali: The Beginning opened at 5.15 crore at the Hindi box office at a time when South Indian films were not having a pan-India status.

Check out the opening day collections of all the Hindi films of Prabhas at the box office.

Baahubali 2: 41 crore Adipurush: 36 crore Saaho: 24.40 crore Kalki 2898 AD: 24 crore * Salaar: 15.75 crore Baahubali: The Beginning: 5.15 crore Radhe Shyam: 4.44 crore

