Kalki 2898 AD arrived in theatres today and has conquered the Indian box office. Yes, the film has hit it out of the park, and the credit majorly goes to Prabhas. The actor’s star power has once again raked in a mind-boggling start at ticket windows and has helped the film register the 100 crores opening on day 1. Now, this has happened for the fourth time in the history of Indian cinema. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film released today, and so far, it has received mostly favorable reviews from critics. Yes, the length is said to be a concern, but the spectacular performances by the cast, Ashwin’s vision, breathtaking VFX, grand action sequences, and a connection with Mahabharata have overpowered the shortcomings. Even the response from the ticket-buying audience has been positive so far.

Kalki 2898 AD recorded the opening day advance booking of over 50 crores gross, so it was clear that the film was going to have a blast at the box office, and that’s exactly what happened. The film has registered fantastic occupancy in the Telugu states and even other southern regions. The response has been better than expected throughout the day in the Hindi belt. This all has helped the film to hit the 100 crores milestone.

Yes, Kalki 2898 AD has hit a century on day 1, and as per early trends flowing in, the film is closing its day in the range of 100-103 crores (all languages) at the Indian box office. It’s a truly monstrous start, and such kind of reception reinstates the fact that Prabhas is the biggest crowd puller of Indian cinema right now.

With a start of 100-103 crores, Kalki 2898 AD has become the fourth Indian film in history to score a century on day 1 at the Indian box office. Before this, Baahubali 2, RRR, and KGF Chapter 2 have achieved this feat.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Munjya Box Office: Beats Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2 To Become 4th Most Profitable Film Of Bollywood In Post-COVID Era!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News