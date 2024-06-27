Sharvari Wagh and Abhay Verma’s Munjya continues to spring a big surprise in its theatrical run. During the opening week, the film pulled off an impressive performance, and since then, it has displayed strong legs. Yes, Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD has arrived in theatres, and it will cause a major impact, but the film has already done its job, and soon, it will enter the 100 crore club at the Indian box office. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the horror comedy has been riding high on positive word-of-mouth ever since it arrived in theatres. The film lacked the pre-release buzz, but right from the opening day itself, the positivity has turned the tables. It has come away after earning 4.21 crores on the opening day (including previews), and as of now, it has raked in over 200% box office returns.

As per the latest update, Munjya has earned an impressive total of 94.78 crores in 20 days at the Indian box office. Against the reported budget of 30 crores, the film has yielded a profit of 64.78 crores (after removing the cost from total domestic collection). Calculating further, this Sharvari Wagh and Abhay Verma starrer stands at 215.93% box office returns.

Currently enjoying the super-hit verdict, Munjya will get the verdict of super-duper hit once it hits 100 crores. In the meantime, it has already emerged as the fourth most profitable film of Bollywood in the post-COVID era. It has crossed Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2, which raked in returns of 200.73%.

The Kashmir Files is at the top with 1162% returns. The Kerala Story is in the second place with 694.23% returns. Gadar 2 is in the third place with 600.66% returns.

