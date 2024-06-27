From Baahubali to Kalki 2898 AD: Prabhas' Triumphant Return with No Negative Reviews

Prabhas, the darling of the south target market, soared to international reputation with the Baahubali franchise. After the massive success of Baahubali, he was successful with Baahubali 2 as well. However, his achievement here got combined with loads of criticism. It showed an immediate impact on his next projects. Each of his next movies became shadowed by complaints and negativity. However, his present project, Kalki 2898 AD, has flipped the script, emerging as a beacon of positivity and high expectations.

Following the enormous success of Baahubali 2, Prabhas had been a part of a number of high-profile films, but each film had its fair share of controversies. The action-packed Saaho faced scrutiny over inconsistencies in Prabhas’ body as compared to the extraordinary scenes that were shown in the trailer. Critics debated his appearance, noting a fluctuating frame that drew mixed reactions and sparked sizable discussions.

The release of Radhe Shyam turned marred through rumors of on-set friction between Prabhas and his co-star Pooja Hegde. These speculations cast a shadow over the film’s possibilities, and after its launch, the negativity simply grew, with critics panning the movie and audiences expressing unhappiness.

Adipurush, like any other ambitious project, confronted backlash in general because of its subpar visual outcomes. The poorly achieved visuals have become a focal point of grievance, overshadowing other components of the film and contributing to an overwhelmingly negative reception.

Salaar, which hit theaters amidst high anticipation, determined itself underneath the microscope for its gloomy visuals and Prabhas’ confined dialogues. The film’s more than one postponement created much confusion among the audience. This led to skepticism and a rise in mixed reactions even before the release of the movie.

But now, with the release of Kalki 2898 AD, the narrative has changed dramatically for the first time. After Baahubali 2, a palpable sense of exhilaration and positivity surrounding Prabhas films can now be seen. The content material and teasers have generated positive buzz, and early impressions advocate that this can be a landmark success in his career.

Kalki 2898 AD is poised to surpass the achievement of Baahubali and redefine Prabhas’ professional trajectory. The overwhelmingly positive response and high expectations suggest that this movie might be the biggest hit of his career.

As lovers and critics are out with their opinions on Kalki 2898 AD, the film stands as a testament to Prabhas’ resilience and capacity to captivate audiences anew, promising a cinematic experience that would surpass even his previous legendary works.

Must Read: Kalki 2898 AD Just Shocked Everyone With Vijay Deverakonda’s Cameo – Fans React!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News