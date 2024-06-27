Kalki 2898 AD is running in the theaters successfully, and every one of you should watch it to witness Indian Cinema finally arriving, along with some flaws and imperfections. But, just in case you miss watching this magnum opus, we thought about guiding you on where to stream it online.

375 crore OTT Deal

Nag Ashwin’s sci-fi film has already sold its digital rights against a whopping around, 375 crore, to be specific. The streaming date has yet to be announced, but it will generally stick to the 8-week rule set by the OTT giants.

Kalki 2898 AD Hindi Rights

Netflix has spent 175 crore to bag the Hindi rights of this one of a kind film. So, one can watch it on Netflix in Hindi after 8 weeks. Prabhas‘s last release Salaar was also bought by Netflix in Hindi.

Kalki Telugu & Tamil Rights

To watch the film in other languages, one has to log in to Amazon Prime Video, which bought the streaming rights of the film against 200 crores. Together, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video’s deal has helped the recover 50 – 60% of its huge budget.

Viewing Targets

When Kalki 2898 AD arrives on Netflix in Hindi it would have the easiest target to break in Hindi as Salaar Hindi and Guntur Kaaram in Hindi could garner less than 1.5 million views on the streaming giant in the first week of its release.

About Kalki 2898 AD

The science fiction is set in a dystopian world of Kashi 6000 years after the war of Mahabharata, where the river Ganga has gone dry, and everyone is dying a little in the absence of basic necessities. In order to earn those necessities, one needs to enter the complex, a place ruled by Yaskin, played by Kamal Haasan. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani.

For updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Kalki 2898 AD: Prabhas & Deepika Padukone Get Paid 14.2% Of The Entire Budget Despite Taking 46% Paycut From His Adipurush Paycheck!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News