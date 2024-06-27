Prabhas has finally arrived with Kalki 2898 AD, and fans cannot stop hailing the film. However, some have reservations about Nag Ashwin’s sci-fi film, but others are convinced that it is the next 1000 crore box office marvel Indian Cinema has been waiting for.

The magnum opus that has been mounted on a budget of a reported 700 crore has kept the audiences intrigued to witness the tenth avatar of Lord Vishnu. Finally, D-day has arrived, and people are overwhelmed after watching the film except for a few,

A dissapointed fan however wrote on Twitter, “What a disappointment Kalki 2898 AD is. Amazing visuals, but storytelling lacks the punch. It takes forever to establish characters, and you can’t connect dots easily. Cameos are good but way too far apart. It’s doesn’t excite you, it’s doesn’t make you feel for the characters, bland at best. The only good thing was VFX, cinematography, lighting, etc., technically a marvel; otherwise, a dud.”