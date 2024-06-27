Prabhas has finally arrived with Kalki 2898 AD, and fans cannot stop hailing the film. However, some have reservations about Nag Ashwin’s sci-fi film, but others are convinced that it is the next 1000 crore box office marvel Indian Cinema has been waiting for.
The magnum opus that has been mounted on a budget of a reported 700 crore has kept the audiences intrigued to witness the tenth avatar of Lord Vishnu. Finally, D-day has arrived, and people are overwhelmed after watching the film except for a few,
A dissapointed fan however wrote on Twitter, “What a disappointment Kalki 2898 AD is. Amazing visuals, but storytelling lacks the punch. It takes forever to establish characters, and you can’t connect dots easily. Cameos are good but way too far apart. It’s doesn’t excite you, it’s doesn’t make you feel for the characters, bland at best. The only good thing was VFX, cinematography, lighting, etc., technically a marvel; otherwise, a dud.”
The rest of the Janta is convinced that Prabhas leading the first half and Deepika Padukone balancing the second half make Kalki 2898 AD an epic, and three distinct points will convince you that it is the next 1000 crore blockbuster,
The Mahabharatam Sequence
The film has an epic Mahabharat sequence. A user wrote, “What an amazing movie! Kalki 2898 AD has outstanding visuals, character-building, and storytelling. Nag Ashwin created something unique—hats to Prabhas, Deepika, Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, and the cast.” Another comment read, “Fantastic Science Fiction movie with Mythology and futuristic story. Nag Ashwin, Take a bow for your vision. The world you created and the way you showed all Mahabharata scenes are mind-blowing.”
Prabhas – The Rebel God & Deepika The Mother
A user wrote, “The Rebel god strikes again! Prabhas has once again proven his mettle with his blockbuster, leaving audiences in awe of his acting prowess and charisma! From Baahubali to Kalki 2898 AD, this man knows how to make an impact!” Another comment read, “Just came out of a premiere show of “Kalki 2898 AD”. It’s nice – a dystopian sci-fi with a Pouranik backdrop. The movie is about protecting Kalki (Vishnu’s 10th incarnation!) in their mother’s womb when he is about to be born at the worst of Kali-yuga to usher in Satya yuga. It has Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani and Rajendra Prasad. Amitabh Bachchan is very good in the role of Aswatthama (son of Arjuna’s guru Dronacharya), who is one of 7 Chiranjeevi (immortals).” Deepika Padukone, meanwhile, is being hailed as the new Mother Goddess.
The Box Office Bonanza
A comment read, “I just finished watching Kalki 2898 AD, and WOW, it’s a cinematic experience like no other! With sensational pre-sales and record-breaking collections, this epic sci-fi adventure has taken the world by storm! From Germany to North America, audiences are flocking to witness the magic of Kalki! Get ready for a thrilling ride that will leave you breathless!” One more comment read, “First half is a bit slow and drags at times, but sets things up. The second half is quite engaging. Overall, it’s a sci-fi movie like Star Trek, but it has some Indian/Hindu concepts.”
