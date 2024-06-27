Kalki 2898 AD is finally out in theatres all across the globe, and as expected, it has started its journey on an earth-shattering note. Yesterday, we reported that the film is about to register one of the highest pre-sales in the history of Indian cinema, and that’s exactly what happened. The biggie has recorded the fourth-highest advance booking for day 1 at the Indian box office. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Nag Ashwin, the sci-fi dystopian film has been in the making for a long time, and as it has finally entered theatres, fans are going bonkers. Considering the presence of Prabhas, it was always on the cards that the film would do wonders in the southern part of the country. Surprisingly, despite the lack of an expected buzz in the Hindi belt, it has registered one of the best responses for a Hindi film in 2024.

As per the final update, Kalki 2898 AD amassed a monstrous 55.30 crores gross (excluding blocked seats) through advance booking for day 1. It’s a blockbuster response, especially in the Telugu version. Even other dubbed versions have done really well. The Hindi version has come as a big surprise as, despite less buzz, the film has recorded pre-sales of well beyond 8 crores gross (excluding blocked seats). In total, it has sold over 20 lakh tickets for opening day.

With 55.30 crores gross, Kalki 2898 AD has registered the fourth-highest advance booking of all time for day 1 at the Indian box office. The top spot is ruled by Yash’s KGF Chapter 2 with a mind-boggling 80.50 crores gross. Prabhas’ Baahubali 2: The Conclusion is in the second position with 80 crores gross. Jr NTR and Ram Charan’s RRR is in third place with a staggering 59 crores gross. Prabhas’ latest sci-fi saga is in fourth place.

Meanwhile, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, and Kamal Haasan in key roles. It is released in six different languages across the globe, including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and English.

