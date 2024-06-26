The film franchise A Quiet Place is set to get another movie in the universe. A Quiet Place: Day One is all set to hit the screens this Friday, and the industry has placed its bet on how much the movie is projected to earn on its opening weekend at the North American box office. It is the third installment in the franchise and features Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn alongside Lupita Nyong’o. Scroll below for more.

The first film, A Quiet Place, was released in 2018, and the sequel, A Quiet Place Part II, came out in 2020. Both were directed by John Krasinski. Emily Blunt led the movies. John also played a key role in the first part; meanwhile, Cillian Murphy joined Blunt in the sequel.

A Quiet Place is a post-apocalyptic horror film series set in a world inhabited by blind extraterrestrial creatures with a heightened sense of hearing. The upcoming movie, A Quiet Place: Day One, revolves around a woman named Sam during the early stages of an invasion in New York City by aliens with ultrasonic hearing. Djimon Hounsou will reprise his role from the second installment. In addition to Lupita Nyong’o and Joseph Quinn, the film also stars Elaine Umuhire and Alex Wolff.

Paramount Pictures announced a spin-off film in the same universe as A Quiet Place in 2020. According to trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report, the exhibitors expect A Quiet Place: Day One to debut at #2 at the North American box office chart. The industry expects it to earn between $40 million and $45 million on its debut weekend in the United States.

It is not expected to beat Inside Out 2‘s magnificent performance on its third weekend. The industry predicts the Pixar animation will earn between $55 million and $60 million. Meanwhile, A Quiet Place: Day One, directed by Michael Sarnoski, will be released in the theatres on June 28.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

For more of the latest Hollywood box office updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Inside Out 2 Box Office (Italy): Surpasses Avengers: Endgame To Score The Biggest Monday Ever For Hollywood!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News