It’s been over a year since Succession signed off, but some wounds still sting, especially for Cillian Murphy. During the whirlwind press tour for Oppenheimer in early 2024, Murphy confessed he was just as crushed as the rest of us when HBO’s sharpest show ended.

At the time, Murphy had just become Hollywood’s golden boy, picking up accolades left and right for his role as J. Robert Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolan’s biopic. But even as a newly minted Oscar frontrunner, Murphy had a fan moment of his own. In an interview with Variety, he admitted, “I met some of the guys from Succession. That’s my favorite show on the telly. I’m so heartbroken that it’s finished.”

That moment happened at the 2024 Golden Globes. While Succession took its final victory lap, Oppenheimer was kicking off its climb to Oscar glory. And Murphy? He was just a guy thrilled to meet some of TV’s finest chaos agents.

Cillian Murphy’s Rare Starstruck Moment Was Succession-Fueled

Murphy having a soft spot for Succession just adds up. He’s no stranger to powerful storytelling himself, thanks to six seasons as Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders and years working with Nolan on game-changing films like Inception and Batman Begins. Still, even prestige actors need their fix of prestige TV.

Murphy didn’t just watch it casually, either. He followed it closely, clearly invested in the show’s rich characters, savage boardroom brawls, and twisted family dynamics. He didn’t name-drop exactly who he met, but he likely ran into Jeremy Strong or Kieran Culkin at the Oscars, and that moment surely meant a lot for him to remember it during his interview.

Even off-screen, Succession’s reach was massive. It won big at the Globes, kept dominating the Emmys, and stayed in the pop culture bloodstream. And Murphy’s candid praise was a reminder that even the people creating cinematic greatness are paying close attention to what’s happening on the small screen, too.

Succession’s Ending Hurt, But It Was Perfectly Timed

As much as fans hated saying goodbye, Succession ended exactly when it needed to. Creator Jesse Armstrong and the writers knew dragging it out would risk diluting the impact. So they pulled the plug after four seasons, tight, brutal, and unforgettable.

Season 4 didn’t waste time. Logan Roy’s death set the tone early, throwing the kids into disarray. The scramble for the top spot at Waystar Royco became the show’s final game. In the end, none of the Roy children “won,” which made it great.

Shiv backed her husband Tom, crowning him CEO while still looking like she might devour him later. Kendall broke, finally confronting the reality he had tried to dodge for four seasons. Roman, forever on the fence, was left adrift but oddly liberated. It wasn’t neat and nice, but it was real.

Murphy clearly appreciated that. He’s known for roles where the end matters just as much as the journey. Whether it’s Oppenheimer’s unraveling genius or Shelby’s slow-burning spiral, Murphy gravitates toward stories that land with impact, and Succession did just that.

More than a year later, fans still quote it, rewatch it, and miss it. And it’s kind of comforting to know Cillian Murphy’s right there with us, still not over it.

