This list of things that Cillian Murphy ignored included joining the cast for dinner. According to Matt Damon, who plays General Leslie Groves in Christopher Nolan’s WWII epic, Murphy was so consumed by the magnitude of his role that he skipped the cast’s ensemble dinners. “His brain was just too full,” Damon told People magazine, explaining that Murphy’s commitment to the intense role left him little room for anything outside the work.

Emily Blunt, who played Oppenheimer’s wife Kitty, chimed in, acknowledging just how monumental Murphy’s workload was. “The sheer volume of what [Murphy] had to take on and shoulder is so monumental,” she said. “Of course, he didn’t want to come and have dinner with us.” Murphy, for his part, admitted to People that the weight of such a pivotal role felt overwhelming at times. “You know that when you have those big roles, that responsibility, you feel it’s kind of overwhelming,” he shared, underlining just how much Oppenheimer demanded of him.

Murphy’s commitment to the part came as no surprise to anyone who’s followed his long-standing collaboration with Nolan. “I have always said publicly and privately, to Chris, that if I’m available and you want me to be in a movie, I’m there,” Murphy said earlier this year. “But deep down, secretly, I was desperate to play a lead for him.” And when Oppenheimer came along, it felt like the perfect moment to take on a bigger responsibility.

While Murphy’s quiet intensity during filming certainly didn’t leave room for casual hangouts, it paid off in his performance. Damon, who witnessed the actor’s dedication firsthand, called it a “marathon” of acting, one that was a true “masterclass” in the craft. Murphy had to channel the weight of Oppenheimer’s legacy, leading the team behind the atomic bomb, and the pressure of playing such an iconic figure. It was a mental and emotional journey, one that demanded every ounce of Murphy’s energy, hence his need to focus and disconnect from the outside world.

So, while the cast may have bonded over dinner, Murphy was off in his own world, giving his all to one of the most complex roles of his career. His commitment to the role speaks volumes, proving that sometimes, total immersion in a character means sacrificing a little downtime with colleagues. But in the end, it was that very dedication that made his performance as Oppenheimer truly unforgettable.

