Throwback to the iconic text message Cillian Murphy sent Steven Knight after auditioning for Peaky Blinders, and let’s say it was a flex, but not the kind you’d expect. Murphy, on his way to becoming the king of razor-blade cap-wearing gangsters, texted Knight, “Remember, I’m an actor.” Cool, calm, and confident. But also, it’s a bit of a mic-drop moment for anyone doubting his range. Knight didn’t forget that one. “And boy, what an actor,” he said, making it clear Murphy was about to pull off something legendary.

At first, though, Knight wasn’t sold. Would Cillian Murphy, the guy with a soft-spoken, approachable persona, play the ruthless, cold-blooded Tommy Shelby? Seemed a little like a stretch. But then Murphy, well, Murphy acted. And he delivered. Knight later admitted, “No one else could have been Tommy Shelby. Anyone else would have been absurd.” Talk about a transformation.

But let’s rewind. Picture it: 2013. Murphy walks into his audition, clearly unsure if he could pull off Tommy’s rough edges. But with a suit, a new haircut, and some serious vocal work, he dove in headfirst. “The haircut, the suits, dropping the voice, I used all of that,” Murphy later reflected, revealing the little tricks that built the character. And with that, the Peaky Blinders pilot hit the ground running. What started as a modest BBC Two series quickly became a global phenomenon.

Now, nine years later, Murphy’s still shaking his head at how far it’s come. “I’m still shocked by how it went from this small little show on BBC Two to this worldwide phenomenon,” he said. That was the understatement of the year, considering how Tommy Shelby has since become one of TV’s most memorable characters.

But the real kicker? Knight’s already looking ahead to the Peaky Blinders movie – yes, you heard that right. Production’s expected to start in the next year or two, and guess who’s guaranteed to reprise his role? Yep, Cillian Murphy, the man who texted, “Remember, I’m an actor,” and lived up to every word. Murphy’s even open to ideas, which means we’re probably in for more Shelby action soon.

