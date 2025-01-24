Hailey and Justin Bieber never seem to catch a break with the consistent scrutiny they face and the resurging divorce rumors every few months. The duo were recently spotted in Aspen, Colorado, enjoying the frosty weather and soaking in some family time during the getaway. The singer shared many pictures from the trip, including wildlife, pets, couple photos, and more.

Recently, fans noticed that Justin’s account had unfollowed Hailey, sparking many questions. Later, he posted a story stating that someone unfollowed his wife from his profile, saying, “Sh*t is getting suss out here.” Now, a new report has shed some light on their romance and married life, calling it special.

Hailey & Justin Bieber’s “Special Marriage” Amidst Unfollow Drama

According to People, Hailey and Justin are doing well in their marriage. “They have a great family life, but also enjoy and encourage each other to pursue their passions,” a source told the portal. “She loves that he’s into music again. She loves his creative and artistic side,” they further added.

The insider stated it was “quite sad” that the media kept circulating “constant split rumors” about the two. “Anyone who spends a lot of time with them can tell how in love they are and how super focused they are on their marriage,” they further explained about the model and pop star.

The source called the two very mature for their age and “so in it together,” concluding by describing their relationship as a “very special marriage.” On the other hand, another source told Page Six that Hailey and Justin have been doing amazing and “loving this new chapter as parents” to their son Jack Blues, who was born last year, much to the joy of fans and loved ones.

How Hailey & Justin Bieber Deal With Incessant Divorce Rumors

The couple, who got married in 2018, thinks “the rumors about them splitting are ridiculous” as they are very much in love and thriving in their love story. “They ignore the headlines and rumors about their relationship as much as they can and instead focus on what’s important to them,” per the source.

“Their family, their careers, their friends, and God” matter most to them, so they stay focused on these aspects. Meanwhile, Hailey recently shared a mirror selfie wearing a bag with Mrs. Bieber on it. It is being seen as a subtle message shutting down the divorce claims. In her recent photo dump, she also posted a picture of Justin dozing off.

