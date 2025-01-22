Hailey Bieber and her husband, Justin, seemed to put any whispers of drama to rest during their recent winter getaway, despite the swirling rumors sparked by a strange incident on Instagram.

Hailey and Justin Bieber’s Winter Getaway and Social Media Moment

The couple was spotted in Aspen, Colorado, where Hailey shared a carousel of photos on Tuesday, one of which captured Justin in a rare moment of relaxation, sleeping with his head tilted back, looking every bit the relaxed star in a casual black beanie, sunglasses, and leather jacket.

The photo, captioned with a playful “🧀😁,” was the only image of Justin in the post, leaving fans to speculate about the couple’s relationship as they enjoyed their snowy retreat.

Justin Bieber’s Unfollow Drama Triggered Rumors

The timing of Hailey’s post was interesting, coming just hours after Justin clarified an unsettling situation regarding his Instagram account. Earlier in the day, fans noticed he had unfollowed Hailey, prompting rumors of a split to spread across social media.

“DID THEY SEPARATE?” one fan wondered on X, while another user wrote that they hoped it was a “mistake” since Hailey gave birth to their son, Jack Blues, in August 2024.

Justin quickly took to his Instagram Story to clear things up, claiming that “someone went on my account and unfollowed my wife,” adding, “S–t is getting suss out here.”

Justin Bieber says someone unfollowed Hailey Bieber from his Instagram account: “Someone went on my account and unfollowed my wife

Shit is getting suss out here” pic.twitter.com/RfqlcMaeLg — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 21, 2025

Hailey Bieber’s Subtle Response to Breakup Rumors

While Justin addressed the controversy, Hailey appeared unbothered and subtly brushed off the breakup chatter. Along with her posts promoting her Rhode lip liners, she shared a personal photo of herself feeling a bit under the weather, holding a bottle of Midol.

She also reposted a TikTok video from late December that humorously played on the absurdity of internet speculation. In the video, a man laughs while repeating, “You’re not well, and it’s OK,” which Hailey captioned, “me to all of you on the internet.”

The pair’s social media moves suggested they’re very much in sync, despite the online noise.

