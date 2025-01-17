Hailey and Justin Bieber have been busy soaking in some quality family time ever since the birth of their son, Jack Blues Bieber. The new family of three is currently on a quick getaway to Aspen, Colorado, where the snow and chilly, frosty weather have been their backdrop and surroundings.

The cold hasn’t stopped them from exploring the surroundings, and Justin has been posting photo dumps from their holiday on his social media. From pictures of dogs and deers to indulging in some photography and freezing river dips, the pop star has been doing it all. Here’s what we know about it.

Inside Hailey & Justin Bieber’s Aspen Getaway

Justin took to his Instagram to share several snaps from their Aspen trip. The first post had photos of the couple being playful, making faces, and showing their middle fingers at a place where they were eating. The images included their dog, a photo of Justin Bieber when he was young, a shot of tree bark, and different poses of Justin being goofy and enjoying the snow outside.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

In one photo, the pop star wore a printed jacket, while in others, he flaunted a beige coat complete with a matching hat, glasses, and black bottoms. In the last image, Hailey sticks out her tongue playfully as Justin takes the selfie. Fans appreciated all the candid content in the comments section.

The next post featured a close-up of their dog, another image of Justin Bieber being goofy, snowy trees, and him all bundled up to enjoy the frosty weather and surroundings. The third and latest photo dump started with an image of the hills decked with snow and trees. One photo showed them sitting in a living room, busy on their phones, with a gorgeous snowy view visible outside.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

The next pictures showed him enjoying the sunshine with a coffee or tea cup next to him. One shot featured him arranging some of the decor in the room, including jars, pots, candles, and books. More photos of him and their dogs followed, after which a photo of the full moon was featured. Next, he shared a photo of himself climbing out of a river wearing undies, a hat, and boots.

More About Hailey & Justin Bieber’s Cozy Trip

The chilly weather or the cold water did not deter him from enjoying a quick dip in the flowing river. The next photo shows him cuddling with Jack with his eyes closed. The image only showed some hair on the top of his head as the singer held onto his son. The next two images were close-ups of Justin.

The last picture was a gorgeous shot of Hailey and Justin walking through the snow with their respective coffee cups. The model donned a dashing all-white look with a jacket and pants. She paired it with a black beanie and sleek glasses. Meanwhile, Justin wore a black jacket and military-colored trousers, a black beanie, and black boots to complete the very wintery look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Demands Release Of ‘Exculpatory’ Videos To Prove Innocence In ‘Freak-Off’ Party Scandal

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News