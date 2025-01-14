Navigating fame and scrutiny can be a tough thing in itself but having to face online harassment, nosy paparazzi, false articles setting narratives and more require a lot more than just thick skin. Hailey Bieber has gone through it all ever since she first married Justin Bieber. The model already knew what being in the public eye meant but marrying him was a lot more.

The Rhode founder had to face backlash, incessant pestering by media, netizens cooking up stories, and online vitriol. Hailey has been open about how hard things were for her when she first started dating Justin but also during the first few months after marriage. Here’s what the 28-year-old revealed about not kissing him in public during the early days of romance.

Why Hailey Bieber Didn’t Kiss Justin Bieber In Public During Early Days

During an October 2020 conversation with Vogue Italia, Hailey divulged how it was tough for her to navigate life with the massive scrutiny on her ever since she started dating Justin. “It was hard for me to understand how to carry on a relationship like this, live in front of everyone’s eyes,” she said.

The businesswoman then added that despite that there comes a time after a while when one has to accept reality and admit who they are. She stated, “For a long time I couldn’t: I didn’t kiss him in public, I didn’t like the idea of ​​them watching us at certain times.” But Hailey then understood that it was a battle that would exhaust her instead of protecting her in the longer run.

Hailey Bieber On Relationship With Husband Justin Bieber

“The fact is that we love each other. And there’s really nothing to hide,” she mused. The socialite added that both her and Justin work very hard to have a healthy relationship. Hailey continued, “And we want to be an example, and an inspiration, so that people around the world give the right value to healthy relationships.” She also expressed her admiration for the pop star.

She said Justin has matured over the years and has done it in front of the world. “I don’t think anyone would have expected him to be able to commit so young,” Hailey said referring to their marriage which happened when they were quite young. She was only 22 while he was 24 years old. There were a lot of questions about their wedding when it took place in 2018.

Netizens couldn’t believe that Justin would be ready for a step that big so early on in his life. Especially considering he had a controversial childhood and teenage life. The singer became a smash hit in his early teens and had to face the industry and handle fame all throughout his growing years.

