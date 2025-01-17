The romance between Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet has been in the limelight since they started dating almost two years ago. Recently, a rumor about Kylie being pregnant started circulating on the Internet. Fans started making several theories about the reality star and the actor becoming parents, but there was no confirmation about the same.

During a recent dinner date with Timothee, Kylie was seen very happy and smiley as she glowed throughout the night. The couple were seen cuddling and having deep conversations together. But fans noticed a subtle detail that will put all the pregnancy rumors to rest.

Did Kylie Jenner Subtly React To Pregnancy Rumors With Timothee Chalamet?

Timothee and Kylie were spotted having a relaxed night in the City of Love. Paparazzi saw the gorgeous duo at the Bar des Prés Montaigne in Paris, having a meal and spending time together. The photos of the couple showed them sitting in a restaurant with dim mood lighting as they sat next to each other. The two often looked into each other’s eyes and initiated touch.

But what caught the eye of most were the glasses full of white wine on their table, alongside bowls of food they had ordered and bottles of water. Kylie was even spotted sipping on the vibe, thus thrashing the pregnancy rumors. The subtle detail quickly rubbished the theories on the Internet as the Khy founder enjoyed an intimate night with Timothee.

Kylie wore an all-black, skin-tight black dress that was simple but extended with a glam appearance and fit. On the other hand, Timothee wore a more casual outfit with a coral scarf over a black jacket, white t-shirt, and jeans. He also sported a coral-colored cap to complete the dressed-down look.

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner having an intimate dinner with friends in Paris. pic.twitter.com/QMVGe1jQ9g — Timothée Chalamet Photos (@chalametphotos) January 16, 2025

For the unversed, netizens started wondering if Kylie was pregnant with her and Timothee’s baby when they saw her cover her stomach in a video with her daughter. While some were excited about it, others were unsure if the assumptions were true. And now the theories have been laid to rest.

More About Kylie Jenner & Timothee Chalamet’s Romance

Meanwhile, things between the two have been getting stronger. Multiple reports have mentioned how Kylie sees a future with Timothee and feels that he is different from her former boyfriends. The couple has kept their romance low-key most of the time, apart from an occasional public date like this one or an appearance at an awards ceremony like the Golden Globes.

She has been open about wanting privacy in her romantic relationships because most of her life is public and available for everyone to see and comment on. For the uninitiated, she has two kids with rapper Travis Scott: daughter Stormi and son Aire. Timothee reportedly got gifts for both of them when he celebrated an intimate and early Christmas with Kylie.

Timothee giggling when a fan told him he looked beautiful with Kyliepic.twitter.com/tEjTun1CaZ — Kylie Jenner & Timothee Chalamet (@archivekymothee) January 16, 2025

