The feud between Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively has taken another interesting turn as a totally unexpected high-profile name has been roped into the bitterness.

According to the latest reports, Baldoni has filed a bombshell $400 million defamation and extortion lawsuit against Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds that even involves Taylor Swift—yes, you read that right—amid tensions over the production of ‘It Ends With Us.’

Blake Lively’s Pressure From Her Inner Circle

The actor-director accuses Lively of using her powerful inner circle—Reynolds and Swift—to influence the film’s direction and interfere with his role as director.

According to the lawsuit, Baldoni was invited to Lively’s New York penthouse, where she, Reynolds, and “a famous, and famously close, friend” of the couple, believed to be the pop icon, were present and enthusiastically discussed script rewrites.

While Baldoni initially expressed approval, his legal team claims he was pressured by Lively’s “dragons”—Reynolds and Swift—to align with their vision for the film, creating tension behind the scenes.

“The message could not have been clearer. Baldoni was not just dealing with Lively. He was also facing Lively’s ‘dragons,’ two of the most influential and wealthy celebrities in the world, who were unafraid to make things very difficult for him,” Baldoni’s attorneys said.

Justin Baldoni vs Blake Lively: Creative Control and Contractual Oversteps

Baldoni’s complaint further alleges that Lively began exerting influence well beyond the script, including demanding creative control over her character’s wardrobe, which exceeded her contractual rights.

“For example, Lively began to insist on creative control over her character’s wardrobe,” Baldoni claims. “While lead actors sometimes approve their characters’ general look, they generally do not receive full control over.”

The lawsuit also addresses Lively’s emotional distress claims against Baldoni, particularly around allegations of inappropriate comments. Baldoni insists these conversations were part of their creative process and that Lively’s harassment accusations were baseless.

Blake Lively’s Alleged Marketing Missteps and Media Manipulation

The lawsuit also touches on Lively’s controversial marketing strategies, which Baldoni’s team claims were disastrous for the film’s public image.

The suit argues that her team used the media, including strategic connections with influential figures, to manipulate the narrative and smear Baldoni’s reputation.

“Lively’s disastrous marketing efforts and tone-deaf press interviews and appearances backfired and led to widespread criticism of Lively’s promotional approach to the Film’s highly sensitive focus on domestic violence,” Baldoni’s lawyers claim.

In addition, Reynolds is named for allegedly confronting Baldoni aggressively during a meeting, demanding an apology for things Baldoni insists never occurred.

Witnesses to the meeting claim they were shocked by Reynolds’ behavior, with one producer remarking that they had never seen such hostility in a professional setting.

