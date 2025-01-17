The film world has dimmed with the passing of legendary director David Lynch at 78. Known for his iconic creations, such as Twin Peaks, Mulholland Drive, and Blue Velvet, Lynch’s family announced his death in a heartfelt statement on Facebook.

David Lynch’s Family Statement After His Passing

“It is with deep regret that we, his family, announce the passing of the man and the artist, David Lynch,” Lynch’s family said in a statement. “We would appreciate some privacy at this time. There’s a big hole in the world now that he’s no longer with us. “But, as he would say, ‘Keep your eye on the donut and not on the hole.’” The family added, “It’s a beautiful day with golden sunshine and blue skies all the way.”

David Lynch’s Long Battle With Emphysema

The filmmaker, who often redefined cinema with his surreal and often haunting narratives, such as in Eraserhead and Mulholland Drive, had recently revealed his battle with emphysema. A lifelong smoker, Lynch attributed the illness to a habit he began when he was only eight years old.

In interviews, he candidly discussed the toll it had taken on his life, noting his homebound state and dependence on oxygen support. “I’ve gotten emphysema from smoking for so long, and so I’m homebound whether I like it or not,” he said at the time. “It would be very bad for me to get sick, even with a cold.”

Lynch’s last public appearance came virtually, in September, at the David Lynch Foundation’s Meditate America event.

Despite his illness, his creative spirit persisted. Just months before his death, he teased fans with a cryptic video and released Cellophane Memories, an orchestral album inspired by a late-night walk through the forest.

Tributes From Hollywood Greats & Fans

Tributes flooded social media following the news of his passing. Filmmakers and actors praised his fearless approach to storytelling, with Twin Peaks star Kyle MacLachlan expressing deep gratitude for Lynch’s influence on his career and life.

“I owe my entire career, and life really, to his vision,” the actor wrote. “What I saw in him was an enigmatic and intuitive man with a creative ocean bursting forth inside of him. He was in touch with something the rest of us wish we could get to.”

“RIP to the Legend. Twin Peaks was like nothing else! He’ll be missed,” one fan wrote on X. Another added, “Such a terrible loss man. One hell of a storyteller and artist.”

“No one saw the world like David Lynch. The world lost a master of cinema today,” a third mourned.

Directors like Steven Spielberg and Harmony Korine highlighted Lynch’s ability to invent a new cinematic language and inspire generations of creators.

Korine remembered Lynch in a statement shared with IndieWire, calling the late icon a “Mount Rushmore-level director.”

“He changed a lot of people’s lives. There will never be another one like him, because he made films at a point in history where nothing like that had ever been experienced before,” Korine said. “He hit on things that were inexplicable and sacred and beyond articulation. He is a treasure. His work will live forever.”

Speilberg said, “Here was one of my heroes -David Lynch playing one of my heroes. It was surreal and seemed like a scene out of one of David’s own movies.” He added, “The world is going to miss such an original and unique voice. His films have already stood the test of time and they always will.”

Director Ron Howard remembered Lynch in an X post as a “gracious man and fearless artist who followed his heart & soul and proved that radical experimentation could yield unforgettable cinema.”

Survived by his four children, Lynch leaves behind a body of work that will inspire audiences and creators for decades to come.

