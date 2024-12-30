2023 Oscars luncheon, Steven Spielberg and Tom Cruise lock eyes, and Spielberg goes full throttle. He tells Cruise, “You saved Hollywood’s ass, and you might’ve saved theatrical distribution. Top Gun: Maverick could’ve saved the whole industry!” And honestly? He nailed it. Maverick didn’t just crush the box office—it brought the movie theater buzz back to life.

Cruise pushed Paramount to keep the flick out of streaming’s clutches, waiting for theaters to return. It landed harder than a fighter jet when it finally hit in May 2022. Nearly $1.5 billion worldwide later, it became Cruise’s most prominent film ever.

Spielberg’s praise isn’t just fanboying—it’s facts. Hollywood was on shaky ground post-pandemic, with theaters struggling and studios betting on streaming. Then Maverick came in hot, reminding everyone why the big screen still matters.

The movie, directed by Joseph Kosinski, brought Cruise back as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, this time training a new squad of pilots. It was the perfect nostalgia trip, with just enough new energy from stars like Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, and Glen Powell. Whether you were there for the action, the callbacks to the 1986 original, or the epic beach football scene (let’s be honest), Maverick hit all the right notes.

The numbers were impressive, but so was its awards run. Maverick snagged six Oscar nominations, including Best Picture. Spielberg, who scored seven nods for his semi-autobiographical The Fabelmans, knew precisely how much Cruise’s movie meant for Hollywood.

So yeah, Cruise took a risk by skipping streaming when everyone else was panicking, but it paid off in spades. Spielberg wasn’t kidding—this wasn’t just a movie win but a win for the entire industry. And in the unspoken rules of Hollywood, that officially makes Cruise the king of saving cinema.

Hats off, Maverick. You didn’t just take flight—you brought Hollywood back to life.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Is The Real Housewives Of Rhode Island In The Works? Here’s What We Know About Rumored Bravo Series

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News