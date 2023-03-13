Oscars 2023: India’s short documentary ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ has brought home an Oscar in the Best Documentary Short Film category at the 95th Oscar Awards.

The award was presented by Pedro Pascal. ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ was competing in the category alongside ‘Haulout‘, ‘How Do You Measure a Year?’, ‘The Martha Mitchell Effect’ and ‘Stranger at the Gate’.

The documentary award was received by the director Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga. Kartiki talked about the film and said it is for coexistence and thanked the Academy Awards for recognising their work.

The Elephant Whisperers marks Kartiki Gonsalves‘ directorial debut. The documentary is about the bond that develops between a couple and an orphaned baby elephant, Raghu, who was entrusted to their care.

