Emilia Clarke, who rose to fame after her performance in Me Before You, got immense popularity after featuring in Games of Thrones as Khaleesi. Her look, her acting skills and her chemistry with the rest of the co-stars in the series were highly appreciated. However, it’s not just her acting skills that often get highlighted but also her rich fashion sense. She has never disappointed her fans with her fashionable looks, and we are quite in awe of her sartorial choices.

Today we bring you to a throwback time when Khaleesi aka Emilia had hypnotized us with her charming beauty when she walked around the red carpet of Oscars 2016. Scroll below as we decode her look!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Emilia Clarke enjoys a massive fanbase who follows her around everywhere and creates fan pages on social media platforms to share pictures and updates of their Queen’s life. One such fan page took to their Twitter handle and had shared a gorgeous photo of Clarke from a photoshoot taken for the Oscars 2016 after-party.

In the picture, Emilia can be seen wearing a silk chiffon polka-dot flowy gown with a little train behind it that features backless detailing and a deep plunging neckline through which she flashed her cleav*ge and her smooth, flawless back. The dress also had a bow attached to the front. The outfit hugged her body so beautifully that it accentuated her hourglass figure even more.

Emilia Clarke looked ethereal but s*xy in the outfit, and she accessorised the look with a pair of emerald ear danglers to add a pop of colour to the look. She completed the look with dewy foundation and blushed makeup, along with soft peachy eyes, defined brows, and lots of mascara and peach pink lip shade. Emilia kept her hair in a braided bun and left a few strands apart.

📸 Take a look to the amazing pictures of her at the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty. https://t.co/IdhGIK17g0 😍❤️ pic.twitter.com/KyJbCP6gGt — Emilia Clarke™ (@EmiliaClarkeTM) February 29, 2020

Emilia Clarke knows what looks best on her, and she tries to follow a simple, classic and chic look every time she steps out. What do you have to say about her Oscars 2016 Vanity Fair after-party look? Let us know in the comments below.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more fashion news and updates!

Must Read: Shazam 2’s Major Cameo Leaked & No It’s Not ‘Fake’ Wonder Woman, Director Addresses “Don’t Be Online Or Watch TV…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News