Priyanka Chopra, who started her career in a beauty pageant and then achieved immense success as a Bollywood actress, is now garnering appreciation as a Global diva. She carved her own niche with her hard work and dedication. Over the years, the actress has entertained her audience with not only her acting skills but also her fashion nit-picks. A few hours back, she shared a few pictures on her Instagram that proved the point why she is also called the fashionista.

As Priyanka celebrated South Asian Excellence at the pre-Oscars 2023 event, the actress stepped out in full divinity. Scroll further as we would decode her look. For the unversed, the actress is happily married to Hollywood pop singer Nick Jonas, and they are proud parents to their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, whom they have welcomed into their lives through surrogacy.

A few hours back, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures from her recent shoot before heading towards the pre-Oscars 2023 event for South Asian Excellence, where she will co-host. For the event, Priyanka opted for a white semi-sheer corset co-ord set from Falguni and Shane Peacock couture collection, including a noodle-strapped corset and a mermaid-patterned skirt through which she flaunted her busty cleav*ge and midriff.

She completed the look with a feathered crop jacket that covered only her hands which added angelic vibes to her whole look. Sharing the pictures, Priyanka Chopra captioned the post as “South Asian Excellence at the Oscars”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

For accessories, Priyanka opted for a pair of diamond dainty drops and some finger rings and kept it like that as she wanted to keep the whole focus on her retro-style outfit. For makeup, she wanted to have a dewy finish which is why she went with a soft foundation look with some blush on her cheeks, soft smokey eyes, defined brows, lots of mascara and a brown-peach coloured lip shade. The ‘Desi Girl’ accentuated her look with some bohemian waves in her hair.

Didn’t she exude ‘pari hoon mein’ vibes? What do you think? Let us know in the comments below!

