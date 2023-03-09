Arpan Kumar Chandel, the rapper known all over by his stage name King, has announced the reboot of his superhit number, ‘Maan Meri Jaan’, with American singer-songwriter (and Priyanka Chopra’s husband) Nick Jonas will drop on Friday (March 10). It will be titled ‘Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife)’.

The post went viral as soon as the much sought-after rapper took to Instagram to make the announcement.

Since ‘Maan Meri Jaan’, a romantic number, was released last year as part of King’s eight-song album, ‘Champagne Talks’, the Internet sensation has amassed 278 million views (and counting!) on YouTube. “Let’s go!” exclaimed Nick Jonas in response to King’s announcement.

Last month, King had joined award-winning popular Tanzanian artiste Rayvanny for the African version of the track. Sharing the news on Instagram, King had appropriately commented: “Music and Love have the same language and it’s called ‘Maan Meri Jaan’!”

