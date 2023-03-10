Alia Bhatt was in disbelief when she noticed two men clicking her pictures while she was sitting in her living room. The actress took to social media to call out a leading portal that invaded her privacy. Many celebrities like Anushka Sharma, Janhvi Kapoor, and Arjun Kapoor also came forward and demanded Mumbai Police to take legal action. Husband Ranbir Kapoor has finally broken his silence; below is all you need to know!

It had earlier been revealed that Alia Bhatt was in touch with the Mumbai Police, who had asked her to file an official complaint against the media portal. The actress was contemplating whether she should take that route and was also in touch with the portal to work things out. Now, Ranbir has revealed that the couple is indeed going the legal way.

Reacting to the incident, Ranbir Kapoor told Miss Malini, “It was an invasion of privacy. You cannot shoot inside my house and anything can be happening inside my house, that is my home. It was totally uncalled for. We are going through the correct legal ways of dealing with it. I don’t want to talk much about it, but it was something which was very ugly.”

Ranbir Kapoor added, “We respect the paparazzi. I think the paparazzi is a part of our world. It’s a symbiotic relationship ‘they work with us, we work with them’. But stuff like this is something which pushes your back to the wall and you feel very ashamed of somebody doing something like that.”

Recently, many paparazzi portals also carried videos of Ranbir Kapoor who was at the airport carrying baby Raha in his arms. Fans took to social media and pointed out how carefully he was trying to hide her daughter’s face and it wouldn’t have been necessary, had the paps given him some privacy.

