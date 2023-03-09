‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’ director Luv Ranjan is back with another romantic comedy Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. After being in the making for many years, the film finally hit the big screens on Holi, i.e., March 8. While the film is receiving mixed positive reviews from the audience and critics, we bring you interesting trivia. Did you know Shraddha Kapoor wasn’t the first choice for Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar? Well, it was Deepika Padukone. Yes, you heard that right!

Around 2019, the director signed RK and Ajay Devgn for his film. However, Ajay dropped out of the film due to unavoidable circumstances, and DP was brought on board. With the new casting, the filmmaker reportedly turned the script around and began writing a rom-com.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In July 2019, Deepika Padukone was spotted outside director Luv Ranjan’s residence, following which rumours began to state that she was likely to join Ranbir Kapoor. While the makers were yet to make an official announcement, DP’s fan began to trend her name on Twitter. Yes, that is right! Due to Luv Ranjan’s name in #MeToo, Deepika’s fans began trending #NotMyDeepika on Twitter, urging her to turn down his upcoming project.

Soon after her secret meeting, Deepika Padukone’s fans were seen calling her out for her morals and values. A few even asked the actress to reconsider this offer with Luv Ranjan.

For the unversed, Luv Ranjan was accused of se*ual misconduct in 2018. Later in an interview, he apologised and told Scroll.in “It doesn’t matter that I believe I haven’t done anything wrong. What matters is that someone has felt wronged.”

Acknowledging fans’ request, Deepika Padukone distanced herself from the Luv Ranjan project, and the film ultimately went to Shraddha Kapoor. Later even in an interview, DP never mentioned being in talks with the filmmaker or what went wrong between them.

Meanwhile, the project is now titled as Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and has been doing mediocre at the box office.

Must Read: When Sonam Kapoor Reportedly Took An Indirect Dig At Deepika Padukone & Said: “Never Been Attracted To My Co-Stars’ Never Had S*x With Them”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News