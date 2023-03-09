Katrina Kaif has made a name for herself in Bollywood not only because of her acting performances but also her sizzling dance moves. The actress has been featured in several item numbers like Kamli, Sheila Ki Jawani, Chikni Chameli and more. However, while promoting Thugs of Hindostan, she stated that she wanted her co-star Aamir Khan to do a s*xy hot item number.

From saying why she wants it to revealing what her and Aamir’s next on-screen collaboration will likely entail, read on to know all, she said in the video below.

During a promotional event for Thugs of Hindostan, Katrina Kaif was asked about her minimal appearance in the trailer, and Aamir Khan dominated it with an action-packed performance. In a video now doing the rounds on Reddit. Answering the spicy question, here’s what the ‘Bang Bang’ actress said.

Replying to the question, Katrina Kaif said, “I don’t know about that (minimum appearance in the trailer) but I can tell you that Aamir has made a promise to me that in the next film, we do together… As you saw in the trailer, you saw me dancing more and Aamir doing the action (and) chasing after the villains. In the next film we do together, I’m going to do the action. I’m going to chase after the villains. And Aamir is going to dance to all the songs that come.”

Katrina Kaif continued, “I’m thinking we can give him a song called ‘Chikna Charlie’, and he can dance in every 20 minutes interval. He can do these s*xy hot item numbers, and I’m going to be in my leather pants and chasing the villains. He’s made that promise to me.” She concluded by saying that this is the change she wants to bring to Bollywood.” Watch the video here:

Do you like what Katrina Kaif said?

