Janhvi Kapoor, daughter of Boney Kapoor and late actress Sridevi, has paved her way into showbiz with her dedication and hard work. She enjoys a massive fanbase that admires her not only for her acting skills but also for her fashionable looks. She knows the fashion trends & keeps herself updated with them. She never misses a chance to mesmerise her audience with her looks, and recently she has been sharing quite a few saree looks that are giving major vintagey vibes. Scroll below as we decode the latest one!

On the work front, she was last seen in Good Luck Jerry and was quite appreciated for her performance. Apart from that, she already has a pipeline of projects next, including Bawaal with Varun Dhawan and Mr and Mrs Dhoni with Rajkummar Rao.

A few hours back, Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of sepia pictures from her latest photoshoot, where she served major village vintage vibes. She can be seen wearing a gorgeous floral embroidered saree, and while ditching the blouse, she flaunted her curvaceous figure in it. Sharing the pictures, Janhvi Kapoor captioned the post as, “Miss having flowers in my hair and kohl in my eyes 😩 for now being covered in sunscreen, sweat and dust will have to do.”

Check out the pictures here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

To accessorise the look, she opted for a statement neckpiece and nothing else. With dark kohl-rimmed eyes, a lot of mascara, defined brows, and matte lips – Janhvi Kapoor completed the look. Other than this, we couldn’t make much out of her makeup as the pictures had a sepia effect on them. To accentuate it further, she added gajra to her messy bun and left a few strands to give an edge to her photos.

Did Janhvi’s looks resemble anyone from the yesteryears? Smita Patil? No, I think she dished out a major Zeenat Aman aura with her looks. Remember Zeenat’s ‘Bhor Bhaye Panghat’ look from Satyam Shivam Sundrama. Yes, that’s the one. What do you think? Let us know in the comments below!

