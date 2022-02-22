Bollywood films churn out several films in a year and is quite popular throughout the world. While there’re a lot of issues in the films, one of the most glaring issues is the objectification of women. Several celebrities have spoken about it in the past, late actress Smita Patil too once spoke about it.

Smita is regarded as one of the finest film actresses of her time and one of the greatest film actresses of all time. Even though her career spanned just over a decade, she had appeared in over 80 films comprising Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Gujarati, Malayalam and Kannada films.

Apart from films, Smita Patil was also an active feminist and a member of the Women’s Centre in Mumbai. The late actress was highly committed to the advancement of women’s issues and encouraged films that sought to explore the role of women in traditional Indian society, their sexuality, and the changes facing the middle-class woman in an urban context.

In one of the old interviews, the veteran actress was asked about a semi-n*de poster of her 1981 film Chakra. In the poster, she was seen bathing in public. However, she was honest to say that if it had been her hands, she would have not let it happen.

In the below video, Smita Patil is heard saying, “Hindustan ke audience par ye baat force ki gayi hai ki dekhiye ji iss (film) mein toh s*x hai. Isme toh aadhe nange shareer hain auraton ke, toh aap film dekhne ke liye aaiye. Ye ek aisi attitude ban gayi hai jo bohot galat hai… Hero ko toh nanga dikha nahi sakte, usse kuch hone vala bhi nahi hai. Lekin aurat ko nanga dikhaye to unhe lagta hai 100 log aur aa jayenge.”

