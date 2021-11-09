Smita Patil is regarded as one of the finest stage and film actresses of her time. Even though she is well known for her works in parallel cinemas, she has also appeared in commercial cinemas like Namak Halaal opposite Amitabh Bachchan.

Prakash Mehra’s film was released in 1982 and went on to become the third highest-grossing Indian film of the year. Megastar Big B once shared an interesting anecdote from the sets of the film and shared memories of his time with the late actress during the shooting of the film.

Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog posting a few images of him and Smita Patil, revealing that the late actress was “so uncomfortable during the shooting of the entire film”. The superstar wrote, “Namak Halaal celebrates 34 years…with the exceptional Smita Patil, who was so uncomfortable during the shooting of the entire film because she just could not understand why she was asked to do what she was asked to do in the film. But she did it with a lot of personal persuasions from me and it came out fine. She was gentle and frail but stronger than anything you could ever encounter in a woman…truly a gift we lost we never should have.”

Big B further wrote in his blog, “Most of the shooting for the film Namak Halaal was done at the newly constructed Seth Studios, the first air-conditioned floor of its kind in the entire industry. This is in the 1980s… its elegance and well managed and kept, ambience was a delight to all of us, used to somewhat lesser maintained workplaces.”

Amitabh and Smita Patil’s amazing chemistry in the 1982 film Namak Halal is considered to be one of the most iconic in Bollywood. If only filmmakers could emulate half of what these two megastars did 34 years ago! So what do you think about Big B’s revelation about the anecdote from the film? Let us know in the comments.

