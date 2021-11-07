Recently director Rohit Shetty along with the cast of Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif appeared on KBC 13. The host Amitabh Bachchan while playing the game expressed his desire to work with the director and Akshay’s reaction on the same has left the audiences in splits. Read to know the scoop below.

Advertisement

The team of Sooryavanshi had come to promote their film on the Amitabh led show.

Advertisement

KBC 13 host Amitabh Bachchan told Rohit Shetty, “Rohit aap humesha blockbuster film banate hain aur jo bhi casting karte hain wo bhi blockbuster hoti hai. Kabhi aisa khayal aaya ho ki aap humare saath bhi kaam waam karein? Naukri mil jaaye humko kabhi (Rohit, you make blockbuster films with blockbuster cast. Have you ever thought of working with me? If I could get some job)?” Rohit then folded his hands upon listening to Big B’s request and said, “Arre sir! Aap embarrass kar rahe hain (Sir, you are embarrassing me).”

Amitabh Bachchan further added, “Humne dekha hai sir. Kabhi aapko lage, matlab ek chota sa kuch role mil jaeye humko kabhi. Humne dekha hai bade naam hain unhi ke saath aap kaam karte hain.(I have seen you work with big stars. Would be great if you could give me a small role in your film),” the KBC 13 host said.

Big B continued and added, “Jaise, Akshay Kumar aur Katrina Kaif hain aur peeche mai khada ho ke aise (waves his hands). Kya karna hoga humein, ya kya hum kya nahi kar rahe jo ye kar rahe hain. Kyunki Akshay aur Katrrina jarur kuch kar rahe hain jo hum nahi kar rahe hain. Tabhi aap inke saath kaam kar rahe hain. Humko bata dijiye taaki humko bhi… (Maybe something where Akshay and Katrina stand in the frame and I am just waving from the background? What do I need to do to get a role in your film? Rather, what am I not doing, that Akshay and Katrina are doing? Please tell me so I may get to work with you).”

Akshay Kumar quipped and said, “Sir! Mera khud ka number 17 saal baad aaya hai (Even I got a chance after 17 years).”

Do we see Rohit Shetty and Amitabh Bachchan collaborating in the future together for a film? Tell us your thoughts on the same in the space below.

Must Read: Liger: Mike Tyson’s First Look Is Now Out & It’s A Power Punch!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube