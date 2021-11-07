Sooryavanshi Box Office Day 2 (Early Trends): Akshay Kumar & Rohit Shetty’s actioner saw one of the longest delays as the team was sitting with a ready product for 19 months. One life-changing pandemic, we’re back to the cinema halls and it seems this is what audience was waiting for because that’s what day 2 number is clearly hinting at.

After a monumental day one of 26.29 crores, a bit of drop was expected as it wasn’t a holiday for many sectors as oppose to Day 1.

Sooryavanshi box office collections aren’t just a good news for the makers, it’s a sign of hope for the entire film industry.

This will definitely serve as an inspiration to many makers out there who currently are having two different thoughts to release their ready film in cinema hall. This says a lot about how audience is ready to lap a good film even in this post-pandemic era.

As per the early reports, the movie has witnessed just a 5-10% drop on day 2. This should be welcomed by the makers with open arms as if we go by the reports, Sooryavanshi Box Office day 2 would land in the range of 24-25 crores as per the early reports.

This stable nature of the film’s BO numbers would only reinstate the trust back in cinemas coming to the big-screen. Maharashtra continues to control the driving seat as despite 50% occupancy, it’s minting gold at the box office. This could help Sooryavanshi to cruise past the 80-crore mark in its weekend 1.

Apart from Akshay Kumar, Sooryavanshi also stars Katrina Kaif, Jaaved Jaaferi, Jackie Shroff, Nikitin Dheer and others in key roles. It also stars Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn in cameos.

