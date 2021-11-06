Bollywood weddings are in full bloom this season, from Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor to Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, many Bollywood couples are reportedly getting hitched this season. According to new reports, Vicky’s mother Veena Kaushal sent a sweet ‘shagun’ to her ‘Bahurani’ Katrina including sarees and some jewellery. Scroll below to read the scoop.

If the reports are to be believed VicKat is tying the knot in the first week of December at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.

A source close to Bollywood Life revealed exciting details about the Kaushal and Kaif family Diwali celebration. Vicky Kaushal’s mother has sent a ‘shagun’ for her ‘Bahurani’ Katrina Kaif that consisted of dark chocolates, sarees and some jewellery.

The source said, “It was a Diwali hamper with hand-picked items by Vicky’s mother Veena Kaushal. It is Indian tradition to send gifts for the bride/groom-to-be and their families as a shagun once the wedding is fixed and this could be just that from Vicky’s family for their soon to be bahu Katrina.”

Giving details about what was inside the hamper, the source added, “It has hand-made dark chocolates since Katrina loves them, Indian mithai and namkeen without which no Diwali hamper can be complete, a few sarees and some jewellery pieces.”

Both Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif haven’t commented anything on the whole marriage scenario yet and haven’t even made their relationship official. But well, there’s no stopping their fans.

The couple was recently spotted at Arti Shetty’s Diwali bash and looked radiant as ever as their pictures and videos were going crazy viral on social media.

What are your thoughts on Vicky’s mother sending ‘shagun’ to Katrina? Tell us in the comments below.

