Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma starrer Antim: The Final Truth is all set for the release and fans are super eager to see this action film. Actor Mahesh Manjrekar who has directed the film has been spilling some beans about the film and actors for the past couple of days. Now the actor-filmmaker feels that Shah Rukh Khan isn’t doing anything new and has not done justice to his talent.

Advertisement

However, the Vaastav helmer thinks that the Zero actor should come out of his shell and try something out of the box. The actor has confidence in SRK and thinks that he has a lot more potential.

Advertisement

In an interview with ETimes, Antim: The Final Truth director Mahesh Manjrekar was asked about the actors of the new generation and during the conversation, the actor brought up Shah Rukh Khan’s name, he told, “One actor who I feel has not done justice to his talent is Shah Rukh Khan and the problem is because they don’t want to break that shell. They want to live in that shell of comfort ki meri ye picture chali, main loverboy chali (This particular film worked, my loverboy themed movie worked)… They need to break that shell.”

Mahesh Manjrekar added, “Shah Rukh is doing a role today that Ranbir Kapoor or a Ranveer Singh is doing. So why will people see a Shah Rukh? They will want to see Shah Rukh in a role that they should feel ke ye role Shah Rukh ka tha (Shah Rukh owned the role). Age bhi right hai, sab right hai (Age and everything matched him well.) Somewhere I feel he should do something out of the box and he’ll do a brilliant job. He’s a fantastic actor.”

Further during the interview, the veteran star opened up about Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor. The filmmaker feels that the Ram Leela star is in the mould and compare him with Sanjay Dutt. While the Wake Up Sid fame is ‘a phenomenal actor’.

Mahesh Manjrekar goes on to appreciate Salman Khan for his honesty in his craft and feels that ‘one actor who will go a long way is Aayush Sharma’.

Antim: The Final Truth will see the collaboration between Salman and Aayush for the first time and the film will be releasing in theatres and on ZEE5 November 26.

Must Read: Sooryavanshi Box Office Day 2 (Advance Booking): Looks Like Another Huge Day As Mumbai Continues To Rule!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube