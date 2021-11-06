Year’s biggest release Sooryavanshi finally hit the theatres all across the country and the film is already seeing a thunderous response. The Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer which was delayed for almost 19 months is doing wonders at the box office. However, is the film faring in advance booking, here’s what we know.

It is all because of master filmmaker Rohit Shetty and CM Uddhav Thackeray because of whom the citizens of Maharashtra can finally enjoy the films on the big screen again. And what could have been better than seeing Khiladi Kumar’s much-awaited action thriller?

Meanwhile, exhibitors were in panic mode after the issues between studios and theatre owners weren’t resolved until Thursday evening. However, since advance booking first started audiences have been thronging themselves to get tickets. It’s day 2, now let’s see what the status of advance booking is.

Mumbai

Mumbai is already racing towards the number 1 city to see the booming response in terms of advance booking. Almost 90% of the shows for Sooryavanshi is booked and it is expected to get better as the day passes.

Delhi-NCR

There’s a slight improvement in terms of shows availability, however, occupancy is still low compared to Mumbai. Being a major city the advance booking is just around 20-30%.

Bengaluru

The status of Sooryavanshi’s advance booking in the city has been marginally low since day 1. Yet again there’s just a handful of shows which are getting booked.

Hyderabad

Similar to Bengaluru, Hyderabad has a great number of shows but we can definitely see an improvement in advance booking status. More than 30% of shows are already booked and it is expected to get better.

Chandigarh

The city has managed to improve its booking status, but day 2 seems dull as just 10-20% of shows are only booked.

Chennai

Even though Chennai has a very limited number of shows, but advance booking is booming and almost 50% of shows are already booked for the day.

Pune

Just like Mumbai, Pune is showing amazing responses since the advance booking started. The theatre owners have added even more shows and 60% of shows are already booked.

