Amid all the fanfare, Sooryavanshi is finally our in a theatre near you. The film is solidly backed by a double-barrel gun of Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty. The effect of the same is clearly seen on an opening day. IMDb too is witnessing all the euphoria!

Shetty is known to be people’s director and he doesn’t give a sh*t of what critics have to say. For this film too, not all are spilling pleasing words, which is completely okay for Shetty and his fans. On a contrary, on IMDb, the cop drama is witnessing all the love.

On IMDb, Sooryavanshi is on its way to becoming Rohit Shetty’s 4th highest-rated film. It’s all set to beat his Chennai Express. Currently, the Akshay Kumar starrer has secured a rating of 6 on a scale of 10. It’s been voted by over 1,000 people. Chennai Express has a rating of 6.1 out of 10 and has been voted by 52,000 people.

Let’s see where Rohit Shetty’s all films stand on IMDb and which film is leading the charts:

Golmaal: Fun Unlimited – rated 7.5 out of 10 with over 16,000 votes

Singham – rated 6.8 out of 10 with 15,000 votes

All The Best: Fun Begins – rated 6.2 out of 10 with over 6,000 votes

Chennai Express – rated 6.1 out of 10 with over 52,000 votes

Sooryavanshi – rated 6 out of 10 with over 1,000 votes

Singham Returns – rated 5.7 out of 10 with over 8,000 votes

Bol Bachchan – rated 5.6 out of 10 with over 8.6k votes

Simmba – rated 5.6 out of 10 with over 22,000 votes

Golmaal 3 – rated 5.5 out of 10 with over 8,000 votes

Sunday – rated 5.4 out of 10 with 2.7k votes

Zameen – rated 5.3 out of 10 with 1.1k votes

Dilwale – rated 5.1 out of 10 with 33k votes

Golmaal Returns – rated 5.1 out of 10 with 7.5k votes

Golmaal Again – rated 5 out of 10 with 8.8k votes

