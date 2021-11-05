TRPs are out for the 43rd week of 2021! The top 4 positions are secured by the big guns of Indian television. Interestingly, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has defeated Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati aka KBC 13. Below is all you need to know.

Advertisement

We have seen, it’s always between Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and Anupamaa if we talk about the battle for the number 1 position. This time too, it’s no different! Other than this, there are not one or two but three reality shows on the list.

Advertisement

Starting from the least, Geeta Kapur, Malaika Arora and Terence Lewis’ India’s Best Dancer has managed to grab the 10th spot on the list. Imlie starring Gashmeer Mahajani, Sumbul Touqeer and Mayuri Deshmukh is at 9th in TRPs as per Ormax Media. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin continues its stable run as this week too the show has found its place in the top 10. It’s placed at the 8th position.

Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar’s Kundali Bhagya has grabbed the 7th position on the list. Udaariyaan is placed at 6th.

Speaking of the top shows, the 5th position is secured by Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant’s entry in the show is minting numbers here. Despite a drop compared to last week, The Kapil Sharma Show has grabbed the 4th spot on the list. At 3rd is Amitabh Bachchan’s KBC 13. At 2nd is the evergreen sitcom, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The show managed to beat KBC to be at number 2.

The list, as expected, is topped by Rupali Ganguly‘s Anupamaa. Fans are really loving the chemistry between Rupali and Gaurav Khanna.

Must Read: Liger: Mike Tyson’s First Look Is Now Out & It’s A Power Punch!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube