Rupali Ganguly and Sudanshu Pandey starrer Anupamaa currently ranks top in the TRP charts. The show’s newest entrant Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj Kapadia is making a lot of buzz as he is loved by the audience but did you Rupali initially think so? Scroll down to know.

The audience has been showering love for the show ever since the COVID-19 induced lockdown. Ever since Anuj entered the show, Anupamaa’s life changed in a positive way. Even the audience are in love with their chemistry. Many are wondering whether their friendship will turn into romance on the show at some point?

Now during a conversation with ETimes, Rupali Ganguly revealed about the fate of their relationship. She said, “I have no idea about that. It all depends on the makers. Having said that, who doesn’t want Anuj and Anupamaa to be together? Even me as a viewer would want that but hota wahi hai jo humare producer Rajan Shahi chahte hain (laughs!).”

The 44-year-old actress also revealed about the time when Gaurav Khanna just joined the show. Rupali recalls, “I remember doing a look test with him and I was like ‘Arre, yeh toh bahut young sa koi le aaye hain.’ But he turned out to be a fantastic performer. You won’t believe I told the makers initially that I will look like Gaurav’s amma on the show, but see how things have turned out. The whole casting of Anupamaa is so unconventional.”

Before Rupali Ganguly became known for Anupamaa, she was well known for her role as Monisha in the show Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai. The cast had a reunion as well. Talking about it, she said, “I had been planning the Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai reunion for the past six months on our WhatsApp group. First, we couldn’t meet because of the second wave of COVID-19. Then we were waiting for all of us to get vaccinated. After that, we got busy with our projects, and the get-together was pushed further. I called producer JD Majethia at 12.30 one night after my shoot and asked him to organise the reunion at any cost. Finally, we all met at our director, Aatish Kapadia’s house.”

