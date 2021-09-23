Advertisement

Indian television has been blessed by some of the best progressive comedy content, and Sarabhai vs Sarabhai definitely makes a cut to the list. Recently, a special reunion of the cast took place. Rupali Ganguly shared some exciting pictures of the same.

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai enjoyed a glorious run between 2004 to 2006. Fans were in for a treat when the second season was released in 2017. Just like Khichdi and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the show enjoys a cult following among Indian viewers. The show revolves around a quintessential upper-class family living in South Mumbai.

Yesterday, Rupali Ganguly shared a family reunion picture which had Rupali, Satish Shah, Sumeet Raghavan, Rajesh Kumar and director Aatish Kapadia. Captioning the picture, she wrote, “I love them…More pics coming up.”

Rupali has also shared a fun video with Deven Bhojani, Ratna Pathak, JD Majethia and all others.

We hope Sarabhai vs Sarabhai family comes with something exciting very soon!

Meanwhile, last year, director Aatish Kapadia took to Facebook to express his dismay when he woke up to a video link and saw a ‘word to word’ remake of his show Sarabhai vs Sarabhai made in Pakistan, that too unofficially. He revealed how it was put on a free video streaming platform and he felt it is a bad adaptation.

In his Facebook post, Aatish Kapadia wrote, “Morning began with a forwarded video link. I opened it and saw a ‘word to word’ ‘frame to frame’ unofficial remake of our show ‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’. By someone from our not so amicable neighbours, to our west. It has been shamelessly put on a free video streaming platform and the actors have performed my written word so badly, (they’ve even added their own pedestrian bit) that I cringed!”

