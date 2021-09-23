Advertisement

Indian Idol 12 witnessed a Splitsvilla scenario in itself when the contestants were being linked to one another. Everyone knows about Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal and how the duo are rumoured to be dating to date. Apart from that, even Sayli Kamble was reportedly dating Nihal Tauro. Well, the doubts have been cleared and the cat has finally come out of the bag. Scroll below for details.

Multiple times now, Indian Idol contestants have clarified that there’s no romantic angle. All of them are good friends and treat each other like family. The same was the scenario with Sayli and Nihal, who quashed the romance rumours multiple times.

Sayli Kamble has now indeed confessed to being in love, but the lucky guy isn’t Nihal Tauro. The Indian Idol 12 singer took to her Instagram and expressed her feelings in a super romantic way. She took reference from the song Itni Si Baat Hain from Azhar as she introduced her boyfriend.

In the shared picture, Sayli Kamble could be seen hugging her boyfriend as they smiled at the cameras. They seemed to be enjoying a vacay together as they showcased their cool avatars.

“Chalo ji aaj saaf saaf kehti hun..itni si baat hai..mujhe tumse pyaar hai…@dhawal261192,” she captioned her post.

Have a look at it below:

Many Indian Idol 12 co-contestants took to the comment section and blessed the couple.

Mohd Danish wrote, “God bless you both.”

Nihal Tauro too reacted as she commented, “Awwww .. You guys look so good together!! lots of love!! @saylikamble_music @dhawal261192”

Anjali Gaikwad left heart emoticons.

Meanwhile, Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal have been shooting for a romantic song together. Unfortunately, a part of the song has been leaked by a fan even before its release!

