Indian Idol 12 fame Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal have been grabbing a lot of eyeballs. After the show ended, the duo has become a team and has been collaborating on many songs. They recently released the track ‘O Saiyyonii’ and it was loved by fans. The couple was recording a new romantic track but unfortunately, it has leaked! Scroll below for details.

Yesterday, Pawandeep gave a glimpse of their upcoming collaboration. He introduced all the artists he was collaborating with on his Insta story. One could also notice Arunita sitting on the couch. The setup included multiple musicians and live instruments were being played.

Amidst it all, a fan has leaked a video where one could hear a part of the romantic track. Fortunately or unfortunately, one could even hear Arunita Kanjilal’s soulful voice and Pawandeep Rajan singing his usual best. The song will surely be another feather added to their cap.

Check out a glimpse of the song ft Indian Idol 12 fame Arunita Kanjilal and Pawandeep Rajan below:

Producer-Director Raj Surani broke his silence on the song getting leaked. He told SpotboyE, “We don’t know how it got leaked but that’s fine as a small part of the song has gone out. They are also trying to check who leaked the song online.”

Giving details of the song, Raj added, “The composer duo Ashish Kulkarni and Pawandeep Rajan are composing this romantic duet with 70 live musicians including 10 tabla players, 15 dholak players and other musicians.”

Indian Idol 12 witnessed Pawandeep Rajan as the ultimate winner while Arunita Kanjilal was titled the first runner up.

Arunita and Pawandeep have been a hit pair after the show. They even recently met Rakesh Roshan and his wife Pinkie.

