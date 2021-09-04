Indian Idol 12 was a huge stepping stone for its top contestants. Ever before the show ended, contestants like Shanmukhapriya, Mohd Danish got offers for work. But amongst the ones making the most noise are Pawandeep Rajan and rumoured girlfriend Arunita Kanjilal. The couple is now being trolled for their performance on ‘Ghazab Ka Hai Din.’ Read on for details!

Time and again, it is seen that celebrities promote their friends and favourite artist’s music videos. Something similar happened with Arunita and Pawandeep recently performed on Jubin Nautiyal and Prakriti Kakar’s Ghazab Ka Hai Din.

In the viral video, Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal could be seen at JW Mariott. They lip-synced and performed on the song. There were a section of viewers in awe and asked the couple to get married. But there also remained a section that felt the ‘cringe vibes’ because of the performance by the Indian Idol 12 duo.