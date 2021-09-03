Advertisement

After receiving a roaring response to ‘Teri Aankhon Mein’, the makers of Kangana Ranaut’s Thalaivii are set to unveil yet another facet of Jayalalithaa’s cinematic career with the upcoming song Nain Bandhe Naino Se’.

Putting forth the Bharatnatyam skills of Kangana for the first time that she learnt for the film, the song takes us to an interesting turn in the professional as well as the personal life of Jayalalithaa.

Ruling Superstar of Tamil Cinema, Jayalalithaa was trained in Carnatic music, western classical piano and various forms of classical dance, including Bharatanatyam, Kuchipudi, Mohiniyattam, Manipuri, Kathak.