South star Nani is all set for the release of his upcoming Telugu family drama Tuck Jagadish. However, it is in the midst of a controversy at the moment, reason – its OTT release. For the unversed, the Telangana State Film Theatres Association (TSFTA) slammed the actor and its makers for releasing the film on an OTT platform. However, they later apologised following the Active Telugu Film Producers Guild (ATFPG) slamming them.

Now, days before it can actually hit the streaming platform, the actor – who is a big screen person and has stated on numerous occasions that theatres will always remain his first preference – has reacted to the controversy. Read on to know what he says.

As reported by Pinkvilla, the actor has now broken his silence on the ongoing controversy related to the release of Tuck Jagadish. Nani said, “Few people have said they will ban my upcoming films in theatres. I empathize with their situation; they are not wrong in reacting that way. But if any of my upcoming films skip a theatrical release, I will stop making movies. I promise that.”

As per reports, Nani was reluctant to release Tuck Jagadish on the OTT platform but due to the long delay because of COVID-19, the makers took this decision.

The Shiva Nirvana directorial stars actors Nani, Ritu Varma, and Aishwarya Rajesh. It also features Rao Ramesh, Nassar, Rohini, Daniel Balaji, Devadarshini, Chaitanya and Parvathi Malaa in pivotal roles. Jagapathi Babu will be seen essaying the role of Nani’s brother in the flick.

Produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under the banner of Shine Screens, Tuck Jagadish’s music is composed by Thaman while the cinematography is handled by Prasad Murella. The film is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video on the occasion of Vinayaka Chaviti aka September 10, 2021. The Telugu family drama was earlier set to release in theatres on April 16 but was postponed due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

On the work front, Nani recently wrapped up shooting for Rahul Sankrityan’s Shyam Singha Roy also starring Sai Pallavi and Krithi Shetty. Written by Janga Satyadev, the film is produced by Venkat Boyanapalli under the banner of Niharika Entertainment.

