Advertisement

Sidharth Shukla’s untimely and shocking death yesterday (September 2, 2021), has sent shock waves across the industry and among his fans. While the actor’s final journey has commenced, many celebrities from the telly world have been visiting his residence to condoles with his family. One such celeb was Rakhi Sawant.

Sharing a video of meeting Sid’s mom, the entertainer said she is completely devastated and not in her sense. While adding that she is only repeating one line, she is completely lost. Read on to know what Rakhi said and watch the video.

Advertisement

In the video, shared on her Instagram handle after visiting Sidharth Shukla’s residence, Rakhi Sawant revealed his mom is completely broken. The entertainer captioned her video, “I am very emotional this is really heartbreaking 💔 sid Please come back mom is waiting for you bhot huee chupa chupi ma bula rahi hai bhai aaja”

In it, Rahki Sawant while recalling her interaction with Sidharth Shukla’s mother, the former Bigg Boss contestant said, “Guys, mai abhi Sid ke ghar jaa ke aayi. Mai mummy ko mil ke aayi. Ghar ek dam suna suna lag raha tha. Unki mom… mai halat nahi bata sakti. Aakho mein aasu lekin hosh mein nahi hai. Aakhe khuli hai lekin hosh mein nahi hai. Sirf ek hi baath bol rahi hai mom ‘Chala gaya, woh chala gaya.’ Maine khaha nahi gaya hai, aatma apke paas hai mom, shareer jata hai aatma kabhi nahi jata. Woh aapke pass hai, woh aapke blood mai hai, woh aapke dil mein hai mom.”

The latest updates and pictures and videos coming in from the paparazzi on-field show Shehnaaz Gill, Sidharth’s rumoured girlfriend, her brother Shehbaaz, Sid’s mom and more close friends and family arriving at the crematory for his last rights. May his soul rest in peace.

For more updates on Sidharth Shukla’s final journey, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Sidharth Shukla Death: A ‘Devastated’ Shehnaaz Gill Leaves For Crematorium With Her Brother

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube