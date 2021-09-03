Advertisement

Actor Siddharth Shukla’s sudden death due to cardiac arrest has left the entire nation in tears. While it was difficult for the fans to believe, his fellow mates from the industry are still finding it difficult to digest.

Siddharth who was last seen in the series Broken But Beautiful created a huge fan base for his character Agastya Rao. He paired along Sonia Rathee who was playing the role of Rumi Desai for the series. The duo was adored and loved by millions for their sizzling chemistry.

Actress Sonia Rathee when heard the news of Siddharth Shukla’s death she was shattered like every other person. The actress shared an amazing bond with Siddharth during the shoot of the series.

Sonia Rathee went on to Instagram and expressed her sorrow by penning down an emotional note for Sidharth Shukla saying, ‘Still doesn’t feel real. I’ll miss our random conversations mid-shot, your infectious smile every time you walked into a room, your constant support and belief in me, and your ability to make a person’s day. You had a heart of gold and I had the pleasure of getting to know it. I will forever cherish the moments we got to spend together. I’m gonna miss you. You were an incredible human being and a true friend, you’ll forever be remembered.’

It will be actually a difficult thing for everyone to get over this ace actor who has given millions of reasons to smile and be happy about. Moreover, for Sonia, she will be missing her dear friend and her co-actor, Siddharth Shukla!

You’ll always be remembered Sid!

