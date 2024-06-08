Broken But Beautiful, one of the best creations of Ektaa Kapoor, is back with Season 5. Yes, most of you must be wondering the show was supposed to return with its fourth season. But the makers have decided to skip the same in memory of the late leading actor Sidharth Shukla. Scroll below for the latest updates!

The first two season of the romantic web series featured Harleen Sethi and Vikrant Massey in leading roles. The baton was passed on to Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee in the third season. Fans were eagerly anticipating the fourth installment but unfortunately, with the unexpected demise of the 40-year-old actor, that will not be possible.

Ektaa Kapoor came up with a good news a while back on her official Instagram handle. She wrote, “Had to post this yest ! Better late than never ! My this year begins with love …and a love story ! As I begin writing another story of love longing losing n healing there is I’ll be questions why no season four ! With @realsidharthshukla going there will be no season 4 in his memory n woth d belief …. Some love stories dont end they transcend …now writing another love story another season !!! #brokenbutbeautiful season 5.”

Fans as well as colleagues of Sidharth Shukla hailed Ektaa Kapoor’s decision.

A user wrote, “There is no one like Sid – his memories will live on forever.”

Another commented, “@realsidharthshukla This series will always belong to him , RIP , and rightly mentioned @ektarkapoor some stories don’t have an end , they transcend into a new journey .season 5”

“There will be no one who can replace agastya rao….. His character has become immortal now,” read a comment.

Krystle D’Souza, Harleen Sethi, Gauahar Khan, Paras Kalnawat, Tony Kakkar, Kushal Tandon were among others who reacted. Take a look at the viral post now:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EktaaRkapoor (@ektarkapoor)

Many fans even suggested Ektaa Kapoor to cast their favorite actors. Jennifer Winget, Shivin Narang, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra were some of the names that popped up.

