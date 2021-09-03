Advertisement

A Business Man requested the Delhi Court to register an FIR against Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, her husband Raj Kundra, and others as he accuses them of fraud.

The Delhi Court decided to take action as the claim stated that the actress and others were defrauding him of lakhs of rupees and keeping the money for their motives. As per the action taken the complainant’s lawyer said that a hearing for the matter will be set for November 9, 2021.

As per Vishal Goel, it was stated that the victim was trapped into a conspiracy that started with him paying lakhs of rupees in a Mumbai-based firm in 2018, which later gave him no return benefits which were promised. The complaint claimed that “These accused persons deliberately induced the complainant to invest Rs 41,33,782 to misappropriate such money and use the same for their gains and carry out illegal activities.” He also states that he was persuaded and convinced to pay in the company owned by Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty, and others, as they showed him a “very rosy picture”.

Raj Kundra’s company that the complainant was introduced to was based on various activities which included gaming, animation, beauty products, etc. Although now Goel came to know it was all false and the company was into developing adult porn movies by building mobile applications for people to access these videos. The complaint said, “The result of such unscrupulous, fraudulent and mala fide activities is that the complainant, who was induced to invest, have been cheated and the money has been siphoned off for selfish ill motives.”

The businessman stated that the accused “misted and misrepresented” and that the money acquired from him will be used to carry out proper business but when he received the payment receipt, it came to his knowledge that the accused had a chain of different agencies to saturate the money and make illegal personal gains. The businessman seeks registration of FIR under many sections of the Indian Penal Code including the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, and the SEBI Act.

In the list of accused along with Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty, the others mentioned are Darshit Shah, M K Wadhwa, Nandan Mishra, Satyendra Sarupria, Umesh Goenka, and Viaan Industries Limited. The complainant explained that he wanted to register this complaint before any of the mentioned decided to leave the country.

