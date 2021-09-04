Advertisement

Actress Anushka Sharma recently took her Instagram account to repost famous Indian comedian Zakir Khan’s post, talking about how a death of a celebrity has turned into amusement.

The message sent by the stand-up comedian appeared to be pointing out the recent media coverage of the late actor Sidharth Shukla. Sharing his words in Hindi poetry the comedian spoke about how the death of a celebrity has turned into a “tamasha” for them.

Advertisement

The English translation to the poem reads, “They don’t think of you as a human being. Not because there aren’t any lines or boundaries. Your corpse is not a body without soul, but an opportunity to click pictures. As many as they can click. It’s similar to how people try to steal crockery from houses burning in a riot. Because after that, what use will you be? At most, 10 pictures, five news pieces, three videos, two stories, one post. That’s it.”

In the poem, Zakir Khan also said, “That’s why your death will only be a show for them. Your crying mother is a show, your father, broken by the pain, is a show, your depressed sister, your brother who has lost all hope, anyone who loves you, is a show. It would have been another thing had you been alive. After you, your crying loved ones will only quench their thirst. I’m just saying that this is the life you and I have chosen. Maybe you will regret it a little less if you knew this while you were alive. That’s why you should stay happy with your friends, love your people. Learn new things, make new relationships. Just don’t live for them. Whatever time you have left, live for yourself. Because for them, you aren’t even human.”

Anushka Sharma paid her respect to Sidharth’s demise in an Instagram post. She captioned the story saying, “Rest in peace Sidharth Shukla. My heartfelt deepest condolences to his family and friends.”

Besides Anushka Sharma, a few other famous names like Vishal Dadlani and Gauahar Khan shared their opinion on the actions by media on Zakir’s post. Vishal expressed that he was disappointed and upset over the actions that took place while Gauahar responded with an applause emoji. Gauahar had also taken to her Instagram story to criticize the media coverage of the late actor’s death. She wrote, “This is shameful! The media houses all alike should be ashamed of this kind of coverage! Hang your heads if this is what you do to someone who has lost a loved one! Be ashamed, very ashamed. All media houses, you are only about sensationalizing even tragedy.”

Television actor Sidharth Shukla died at the age of 40 this Thursday. He is survived by his mother and two sisters. Sidharth was the winner of Bigg Boss season 13 was praised with positive remakes for his roles in television shows such as Balika Vadhu and Dil Se Dil Tak.

Must Read: Sidharth Shukla Death: Zareen Khan Lashes Out At Paparazzi On ‘Heartless’ Treatment Given To Shehnaaz Gill

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube