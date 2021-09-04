Advertisement

Jackie Shroff and Salman Khan have known each other for more than three decades. The two have collaborated on several projects and have recently starred in Prabhudheva’s directorial Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The veteran actor now opens up about his bond with the superstar.

The veteran actor during a conversation with a leading daily revealed about the journey with the Radhe star. He also said that the superstar once used to handle his clothes and boots as an assistant director when they were working for Falak.

In an interview with SpotboyE, Jackie Shroff said, “When I was modeling, Salman was just 17-years-old and he was getting to know the world of showbiz at that time since his father is one of the finest writers we have had. Me and Sanjay baba used to see this kid and how he used to style and slowly, he also started modeling. I saw his photos while working with his father and I showed them to my directors and he started getting roles. I saw the actor quality in him in his photos and the way he used to recite dialogues to me as an assistant director. I notice how an assistant director handles the actors and he did it beautifully. I didn’t know at that time that this kid is going to become such a big superstar one day.”

Not just that, the veteran actor even said that he saw a maturity in Salman Khan on the sets of Radhe. He recalled by saying, “During Radhe, he handled the film and even me, like a kid. He always keeps a role for me in his films, it’s like a compulsory thing and with him, my bond is like such that I also say yes to it every time. This time he gave me comedy under the tutelage of Prabhudeva, who has been an actor, director, and choreographer himself. And if he took that risk of giving me comedy, then he must have thought it through, and it worked so well that people tell me even today that, ‘kya hasaya hai bhidu’.”

Jackie Shroff also spoke about the difference he has noticed in Salman between now and their first film together. The 64-year-old actor said, “There is just growth in him. With small and steady steps, he has reached the peak. He has his focus set on everything, and because of him the food is coming in so many households even in such hard times.”

Prabhudheva’s film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is premiering on television on September 5 at Zee Cinema.

